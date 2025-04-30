Fantasy Baseball
Eric Lauer headshot

Eric Lauer News: No-decision in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 7:16pm

Lauer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Lauer made his Blue Jays debut Wednesday, piggybacking off opener Yariel Rodriguez in the second inning. The left-hander landed just 45 of his 77 pitches for strikes, but he did induce 12 whiffs in the process. It remains to be seen what kind of role Lauer will play in Toronto going forward, whether it be as a traditional starter or long reliever, but he should see additional opportunities either way while Max Scherzer (thumb) is on the injured list. Lauer is tentatively set to face the Angels next week.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
