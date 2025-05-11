Eric Lauer News: Picks up win in bulk relief

Lauer (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Mariners.

Jose Urena started, but he covered two innings and was pulled after giving up a solo home run to Dylan Moore to lead off the third. Lauer then took over and threw over twice as many pitches as Urena (63 to 31). Lauer has made two bulk-relief appearances and one as a more traditional reliever. While Urena appears to officially have a spot in the rotation, Lauer has also been kept on a starter's schedule since his April 30 season debut. The situation is fluid for now, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Lauer eventually get a start since he has history in that role in his previous major-league stops with Milwaukee and San Diego.