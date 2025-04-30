Fantasy Baseball
Eric Lauer News: Receives call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Blue Jays selected Lauer's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Lauer is on track to either start or serve as the primary pitcher out of bullpen Wednesday against the Red Sox in what will be his Toronto debut. The 29-year-old lefty finished last season in the Korea Baseball Organization before returning stateside and signing a minor-league deal with Toronto in December. Though he failed to win a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Lauer performed adequately over his first five starts of the season at Buffalo, logging a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 24 innings. With a decent showing Wednesday, Lauer could end up sticking around as the fifth member of the Toronto rotation until Max Scherzer (thumb) is back from the injured list.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
