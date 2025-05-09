Eric Lauer News: Stays in bullpen

Lauer retired the only batter he faced Tuesday in Blue Jays' 8-3 loss to the Angels.

After working four innings as the primary pitcher behind opener Yariel Rodriguez in his Blue Jays debut April 30, Lauer was deployed in a more traditional relief role Tuesday. The southpaw recorded the final out of the eighth inning, while Jose Urena covered 4.1 innings as Toronto's newest fifth starter. Urena has already been named the Blue Jays' starter for Sunday's game in Seattle.