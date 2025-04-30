Eric Lauer News: Will be called up

The Blue Jays will call up Lauer from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lauer is likely to either start Wednesday's contest or be used in a bulk relief role. The left-hander has made five starts with Buffalo this season, putting up a 4.50 ERA and 21:6 K:BB over 24 innings. If Lauer does indeed pitch Wednesday, it will be his first appearance at the big-league level since 2023.