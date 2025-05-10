Eric Orze News: Picks up second save

Orze gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Pete Fairbanks and most of the other high-leverage arms in the Tampa bullpen had worked Wednesday and Thursday, forcing manager Kevin Cash to get creative in the late innings. Orze's other save this season came in the 11th inning against Arizona on April 23, and while he's gotten the job done when called upon, the 27-year-old righty doesn't seem likely to move up in the Rays' bullpen hierarchy. Orze's 0.68 ERA through 13.1 innings isn't supported by his 1.35 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB.