Eric Wagaman News: Racks up three hits in loss

Wagaman went 3-for-4 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Athletics.

Friday marked the second three-hit attack and sixth multi-hit effort of the campaign by Wagaman. The 27-year-old should have some decent RBI upside while consistently handling a premium spot in Miami's batting order, but he has just one RBI over his last nine outings. During this span, Wagaman is hitting .250 (9-for-36) with the aforementioned RBI, two doubles and six runs scored.