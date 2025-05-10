Fantasy Baseball
Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Smacks go-ahead triple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 11:26pm

Wagaman went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Wagaman, who went 0-for-8 in his two games prior to Saturday, got off to a slow start after he struck out swinging in each of his first two plate appearances. However, he came up clutch in the eighth inning, when his triple off Brandon Eisert brought Dane Myers and Nick Fortes home. Wagaman has struggled at the plate as of late with a .115/.148/.231 slash line over his last seven games, but his crucial hit Saturday could give the 27-year-old first baseman a much-needed confidence boost.

Eric Wagaman
Miami Marlins
