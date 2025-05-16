Eric Wagaman News: Three-hit attack in rout

Wagaman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

Wagaman logged three hits for the third time this season, also tallying multiple knocks for the seventh time in 2025. Through 45 at-bats in May, the infielder is hitting .222 with three doubles, one triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Wagaman has consistently hit in the heart of Miami's batting order this year, but the lack of talent around him should continue to restrict his overall fantasy potential.