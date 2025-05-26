Erick Fedde News: Tagged with fourth loss

Fedde (3-4) took the loss in Monday's contest at Baltimore. He allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over five innings with five strikeouts.

The St. Louis right-hander generated a solid 14 whiffs out of 91 total pitches to tally his third outing with five or more Ks this season over 11 total starts. The Orioles lineup did most of their damage when center fielder Dylan Carlson cracked a three-run homer off Fedde in the fourth. Across 62.1 total innings, Fedde has pitched to a 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:26 K:BB. The 32-year-old is currently slated to make his next start at Texas this weekend.