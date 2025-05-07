Erik Miller News: Blows save, earns win Tuesday

Miller (2-0) blew the save but earned the win in Tuesday's 14-5 extra-innings victory over the Cubs, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings.

Miller entered the game with a 5-4 lead and two outs in the ninth, inheriting two runners and giving up a single that tied the game. However, the 27-year-old still picked up his second win of the 2025 campaign after tossing a scoreless 10th frame, as the Giants' offense followed with a franchise-record nine runs in a single inning. The left-hander hasn't been charged with a run in his last five outings and now owns a 0.73 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and an 11:8 K:BB across 12.1 innings in 14 appearances.