Erik Miller News: Delivers scoreless frame Tuesday

Miller threw a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The 27-year-old replaced Logan Webb in the sixth frame while facing a 5-4 deficit Tuesday. Miller allowed a single while racking up a season-high mark in strikeouts and throwing 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes. The left-hander has surrendered only one run over 12 appearances and just two hits over his last six. Miller owns a 0.90 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 9:6 K:BB in 10 innings thus far.