Erik Sabrowski Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Guardians transferred Sabrowski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Sabrowski has been sidelined since spring training due to left elbow inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains out until at least late May. His spot on the 40-man roster will be given to Kolby Allard, who was selected from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.