Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Erik Swanson headshot

Erik Swanson Injury: Could take next step in program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Swanson (forearm) threw an extended spring game Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson tossed 16 pitches and recorded four outs in Friday's session, and the next steps in his throwing program will be determined Saturday. The 31-year-old right-hander continues to recover from carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, which caused him to land on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season.

Erik Swanson
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now