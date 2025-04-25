Erik Swanson Injury: Could take next step in program

Swanson (forearm) threw an extended spring game Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson tossed 16 pitches and recorded four outs in Friday's session, and the next steps in his throwing program will be determined Saturday. The 31-year-old right-hander continues to recover from carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, which caused him to land on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season.