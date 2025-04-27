Erik Swanson Injury: Starting rehab stint

Swanson (forearm) will report to Single-A Dunedin to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson has been sidelined for the first month of the season due to carpal tunnel syndrome in his forearm, but he's now been cleared for game action in the minors. The right-hander will likely require a handful of appearances before being ready to make his season debut for the Blue Jays.