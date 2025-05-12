Fantasy Baseball
Eriq Swan Injury: Lands on IL at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

High-A Great Lakes placed Swan on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to an unspecified injury.

After a standout performance in the Arizona Fall League, Swan had struggled while making the jump from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to the High-A level to begin the 2025 season. Before being shelved with an injury, Swan turned in a 6.91 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB over 14.1 innings across four starts with Great Lakes.

