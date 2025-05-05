Ernesto Martinez Injury: Missing in action

Martinez has not played for Triple-A Nashville since April 22 after injuring his right thumb on a slide, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He is not on the 7-day injured list, although he has missed almost two weeks worth of action and McCalvy notes that his timetable is to be determined. While Martinez, who turns 26 in June and is in his first season at Triple-A, is older than the typical prospect, he was off to a great start for the Sounds, slashing .303/.390/.485 with three home runs, one steal and an 18.2 percent strikeout rate in 77 plate appearances.