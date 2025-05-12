Ernesto Martinez News: Back in action for Triple-A club

Martinez (thumb) rejoined the Triple-A Nashville lineup Thursday and has gone 1-for-10 with three walks, an RBI and a run over his last three games.

Though Nashville never placed him on the injured list, Martinez hadn't played since April 22 due to a right thumb injury before he made his return to action just over two weeks later. At 25, Martinez is an older prospect who is limited defensively to first base, but he's put himself on the radar for a potential late-season promotion to the Brewers by posting an .812 OPS while striking out at a manageable 18.9 percent clip over his 90 plate appearances thus far with Nashville.