Ernie Clement News: Homers, drives in five

Clement went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a two-run double in Thursday's 12-0 win over the A's.

All five of Clement's RBI came in Toronto's eight-run second inning. He opened the scoring with a homer off Jacob Lopez, his second of the season, before driving in three more runs with a bases-clearing double in his second at-bat in the frame. Clement had gone 14 games without an extra-base hit prior to Thursday -- he went 8-for-46 (.174) with a .443 OPS in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old infielder is slashing .256/.301/.344 with 16 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases across 176 plate appearances this year. Clement should continue to serve as the Jays' primary second baseman in the absence of Andres Gimenez (quadriceps).