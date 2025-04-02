Esteury Ruiz News: Acquired by LAD

The Dodgers acquired Ruiz from the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Carlos Duran, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz has minor-league options left and will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old has blazing speed that helped him steal 67 bases in 2023, but he's managed just a career .243/.297/.343 batting line over parts of three seasons and has also struggled defensively. The Dodgers will see if they're able to get more out of Ruiz than the Athletics were able to.