Esteury Ruiz News: Moved off 40-man roster

The Athletics designated Ruiz for assignment Sunday.

The 26-year-old was the Athletics' main return piece in the trade that sent catcher Sean Murphy (ribs) to Atlanta in 2022, but the outfielder is no longer on the 40-man roster. Ruiz stole 67 bases as a rookie in 2023 but had an underwhelming .254/.309/.345 slash line in 132 games, and he played in just 29 big-league contests last season. Ruiz will remain at Triple-A Las Vegas if he goes unclaimed on waivers.