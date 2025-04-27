Ethan Roberts News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Roberts to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Roberts was recalled by the Cubs from Triple-A on April 9 and allowed just one run over his first 6.1 innings in the majors. However, the 27-year-old right-hander struggled in his last outing against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk over two innings. That brought Roberts' ERA and WHIP up to 5.40 and 1.20, respectively, and he'll return to Triple-A to regain some form. Tom Cosgrove was recalled by the Cubs from Iowa in a corresponding move.