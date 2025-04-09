Ethan Roberts News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Cubs recalled Roberts from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll be joining the big club as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for left-hander Justin Steele (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Roberts will likely work in middle relief for Chicago after getting off to a strong start to the season at Iowa, with whom he struck out seven batters while walking none over three scoreless innings between his two appearances.