Ethan Salas Injury: Managing back injury in minors

Salas hasn't played in a minor-league game since April 17 due to back spasms, per MLB.com.

The Padres have deemed Salas' absence from game action as precautionary, and the 18-year-old has been swinging and throwing at the team's spring complex, so the back issue doesn't appear to be serious. Salas began the season with Double-A San Antonio and slashed .188/.325/.219 with five RBI, five runs, two stolen bases and a 6:5 BB:K over 41 plate appearances before being shelved.