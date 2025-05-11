Eugenio Suarez News: Homers again

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Suarez gave starter Corbin Burnes a little more breathing room with his sixth-inning home run. It was the second homer in as many games for Suarez, who ranks tied for second in MLB with 12 homers. He also extended an on-base streak to six contests (7-for-20, four walks), which has lifted his Suarez's batting average to .211, its highest point since April 4.