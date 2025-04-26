Eugenio Suarez News: Posts 19th four-homer game in history

Suarez went 4-for-4 with four home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Suarez became the 19th player in major-league history with a four-homer game, and the first to do it since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat Sept. 4, 2017, also as a member of the Diamondbacks. Suarez is the third player to hit four homers in a loss, joining Philadelphia's Ed Delahanty in 1896 and Atlanta's Bob Horner in 1986. This was also the second-fewest RBI in a four-homer game, only one better than Seattle's Mike Cameron, who hit four solo shots versus the White Sox on May 2, 2002. Suarez completed the feat from the No. 6 spot in the lineup, but Arizona's 1-5 hitters went a combined 1-for-18 with five walks in front of him. The historic performance gave Suarez the major-league lead with 10 long balls this season. He's added 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base but is batting just .202 over 27 contests this season. He has shown signs of improvement, hitting safely in six of the last eight games while going 9-for-27 (.333) in that span.