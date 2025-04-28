Eury Perez Injury: Hits 98 mph in first rehab start

Perez (elbow) completed his first minor-league rehab start Saturday with Single-A Jupiter, striking out two and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

Making his first appearance in a competitive setting since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024, Perez pumped in 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes and sported a fastball that topped out at 98.4 miles per hour. While the velocity readings are encouraging for Perez, he'll still need to prove that he can effectively command his offerings while upping his pitch count over the course of a few more rehab starts before the Marlins bring him back from the 60-day injured list. The Marlins will likely keep Perez in the minors until his 30-day rehab window ends May 25, and if all checks out well during his assignment, he could be activated May 26 when first eligible.