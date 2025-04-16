Eury Perez Injury: One month away from rehab games

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough indicated Wednesday that Perez (elbow) is about a month away from beginning a rehab assignment, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Perez faced hitters Wednesday, throwing 45 pitches with three "up-downs." Everything appears to be progressing as scheduled from April 2024 Tommy John surgery for Perez, and it sounds like a plan for rehab games will be mapped out in the not-too-distant future. If Perez does indeed begin a rehab assignment around mid-May, that would likely put him on pace for a season debut in mid-June.