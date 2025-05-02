Eury Perez Injury: Plans to make six more rehab starts

Perez (elbow) said the plan is to make a total of eight rehab starts in his continued recovery from Tommy John surgery, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Perez has made two starts at Single-A Jupiter already and will throw one more before making his final five with Triple-A Jacksonville. He's following a typical starter schedule of pitching every five days. In two starts at Single-A, Perez has thrown a total of 2.2 innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one. Perez's fastball has hit 98-plus MPH. With six more rehab starts to come, Perez appears likely to return to the mound for the Marlins in early-June.