Evan Carter Injury: Out with Grade 2 strain

The Rangers placed Carter on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 17, due to a right quadriceps strain.

The 22-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to the injury and finds himself on the injured list a day later. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Carter is dealing with a Grade 2 strain and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.