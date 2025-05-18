Fantasy Baseball
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Out with Grade 2 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 9:03am

The Rangers placed Carter on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 17, due to a right quadriceps strain.

The 22-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to the injury and finds himself on the injured list a day later. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Carter is dealing with a Grade 2 strain and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
