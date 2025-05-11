Fantasy Baseball
Evan Carter

Evan Carter News: Launches first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:39am

Carter started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

The Rangers turned Comerica Park into a launching pad, homering four times in the first three innings off starter Jack Flaherty and five times overall. Carter poked his first homer of the season in the second inning. Since being called up, he's started in center field whenever the Rangers faced a right-hander.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
