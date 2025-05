Carter went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

Carter stole his first base since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock last week. In six games for Texas, he's batting .273 (6-for-22) with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. He should continue to get regular starts in center field against right-handers.