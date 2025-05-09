Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: No-throw for two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Phillips will be shut down from throwing for two weeks after MRI results revealed inflammation in his right elbow, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Phillips landed on the injured list Wednesday due to discomfort in his forearm, and it now seems like he's due for another extended stay on the IL after being sidelined for the first month of the year due to an injured shoulder. A timeline for the 30-year-old's return may emerge once he's cleared to begin throwing.

