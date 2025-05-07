Evan Phillips Injury: Out with forearm issue

The Dodgers placed Phillips on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right forearm discomfort, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The right-hander made his season debut in mid-April after missing the first few weeks of the campaign due to a shoulder strain, but he's headed back to the IL after just seven appearances. It's unclear when the forearm issue surfaced for Phillips, but he was pitching well with four hits allowed and a 6:2 K:BB across 5.2 scoreless innings. He'll be eligible to be reinstated May 21 but could require a longer absence given the nature of the injury.