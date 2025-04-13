Evan Sisk News: Called up from Triple-A

The Royals recalled Sisk from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Sisk will make his MLB debut if/when he gets into a game with the Royals. Kansas City added the lefty reliever to its 40-man roster over the winter after he submitted a 1.56 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while striking out 81 batters in 57.2 innings with Omaha in 2024. He had gotten off to a nice start with Omaha this season, having yet to allow a run while striking out four over 4.2 innings.