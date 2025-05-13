Ezequiel Duran News: Gets another start at shortstop

Duran started at shortstop for a second straight game and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Duran filled in for the injured Corey Seager (hamstring) again. This would normally be a spot for Josh Smith, but was unavailable due to back soreness. Duran is 3-for-9 with a double and two runs scored since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock last week.