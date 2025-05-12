Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Makes second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Tovar (hip) played nine innings at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Tovar began his rehab assignment at Triple-A on Saturday and ended up making starts at shortstop on consecutive days to close out the weekend. Per MLB.com, Tovar is scheduled to be re-evaluated again Wednesday, at which point the Rockies will likely determine whether he'll be available to return from the 10-day injured list for the team's series in Arizona over the weekend. Tovar was slashing .212/.257/.303 with no home runs and two stolen bases over 70 plate appearances before landing on the IL on April 19 due to a left hip contusion.

