Ezequiel Tovar News: Goes deep again Monday

Tovar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI on Monday in a loss to the Phillies.

Tovar helped Colorado get off to a fast start, belting a solo shot in the first inning and adding a run-scoring single in the third. The shortstop didn't go deep in any of his first 18 contests this season but has now homered in back-to-back games. Since returning from the injured list May 16, Tovar has gone 8-for-14 with the pair of long balls, three runs and four RBI over three games.