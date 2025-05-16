Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Rockies reinstated Tovar (hip) from the injured list Friday.

A bruised hip sent Tovar to the injured list in mid-April, and although he didn't progress through rehab as quickly as the team expected, he now seems to be fully past the injury. The 23-year-old went 4-for-18 with an RBI and a run scored in five rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque and is expected to reclaim his role as Colorado's primary shortstop.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now