Ezequiel Tovar News: Reinstated from injured list

The Rockies reinstated Tovar (hip) from the injured list Friday.

A bruised hip sent Tovar to the injured list in mid-April, and although he didn't progress through rehab as quickly as the team expected, he now seems to be fully past the injury. The 23-year-old went 4-for-18 with an RBI and a run scored in five rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque and is expected to reclaim his role as Colorado's primary shortstop.