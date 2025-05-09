Felix Bautista News: Continues impressive run

Bautista picked up the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Angels after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Since giving up two runs in an appearance back in March, Bautista has strung together a nine-inning scoreless streak. The hard-throwing right-hander has posted an excellent 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB while converting each of his seven save opportunities over 11 innings this season. Bautista struggled with his control in the early going -- he issued six free passes in his first five frames -- but he hasn't allowed a walk in his last six innings.