Felix Bautista News: Earns sixth save

Bautista logged his sixth save of the season in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista came into the ninth frame tasked with preserving the Orioles' three-run lead. He needed 12 pitches (nine strikes) to get through the frame, inducing two groundouts with a strikeout in between. Bautista has converted on all six of his save opportunities this season and has yielded just three walks and two hits over his last eight scoreless innings while striking out nine batters.