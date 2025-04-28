Felix Bautista News: Picks up save

Bautista struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Yankees on Monday.

Bautista threw eight of 14 pitches for strikes and had no trouble retiring the Yankees' 1-2-3 batters to close out the 4-3 win. He's earned a save in three straight appearances and has converted all four of his chances this season. Bautista's six-inning scoreless streak has dropped his ERA to 2.25 with a 10:6 K:BB through eight frames.