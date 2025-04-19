Felix Bautista News: Secures second save

Bautista earned the save in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Reds, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista was called upon to protect a 9-5 lead in the ninth after Matt Bowman allowed the first three batters to reach. The closer needed just 10 pitches to lock down the save, stranding a pair of baserunners in the process. On the season, he owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across six innings while converting both of his save opportunities.