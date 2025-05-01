Fantasy Baseball
Felix Bautista headshot

Felix Bautista News: Up to five saves in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Bautista picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Eight of Bautista's 10 pitches landed for strikes, so it was a relatively easy night for the big right-hander. Bautista has pitched well in spite of a troublesome 15.8 percent walk rate in 2025 after missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, turning in a 2.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over nine innings while going a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances. The Orioles have just six save opportunities to date, which ranks 29th in the major leagues, and Bautista didn't see his first chance until the April 12 win over the Blue Jays.

