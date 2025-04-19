Forrest Whitley News: Activated from IL
The Astros reinstated Whitley (knee) from the injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Whitley landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He has since made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land, allowing three runs while striking out five batters and walking four over 3.2 innings. He'll almost certainly work in low-leverage situations for the Astros; meanwhile, Nick Hernandez will head back to Triple-A.
