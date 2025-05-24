Framber Valdez News: Logs quality start in win

Valdez (4-4) earned the win against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Valdez battled through command issues, tying a season high with four walks while generating just seven whiffs on 101 pitches. Despite the lack of swing-and-miss stuff, the southpaw extended his streak to four straight quality starts and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of 11 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB across 69 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next weekend.