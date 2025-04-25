Francisco Alvarez News: Activated ahead of season debut
The Mets activated Alvarez (hand) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Alvarez is starting at catcher and batting seventh Friday versus the Nationals in what will be his season debut after he missed the first four weeks of the season following surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The catcher went 7-for-39 with one home run across 10 rehab contests.
