Francisco Alvarez News: Resting Thursday

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Torrens will get a turn behind the dish while Alvarez rests for the day game after playing all nine innings at catcher in Wednesday night's 4-3 loss. Since returning from the injured list last Friday, Alvarez has gone 4-for-21 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI in his first five games of the season.