Francisco Lindor News: Belts two solo homers Friday

Lindor went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Lindor kicked things off with a leadoff homer off Kyle Freeland. Lindor came across home plate in the third on Juan Soto RBI double before finishing things off with another solo shot in the eighth. It was Lindor's second multi-homer game of the season, and the 31-year-old shortstop is slashing .278/.347/.480 with 10 steals, 12 home runs and 33 RBI across 259 plate appearances this season.