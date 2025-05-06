Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franco Aleman headshot

Franco Aleman News: Comes off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Triple-A Columbus reinstated Aleman (hip) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

Aleman has been cleared to make his 2025 debut after he required a left hip inguinal hernia repair in February. The 24-year-old right-hander is regarded as one of the Guardians' top reliever prospects and was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after submitting a 1.99 ERA and 34:10 K:BB in 22.2 innings with Columbus in 2024.

Franco Aleman
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now