Franco Aleman News: Comes off IL

Triple-A Columbus reinstated Aleman (hip) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

Aleman has been cleared to make his 2025 debut after he required a left hip inguinal hernia repair in February. The 24-year-old right-hander is regarded as one of the Guardians' top reliever prospects and was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after submitting a 1.99 ERA and 34:10 K:BB in 22.2 innings with Columbus in 2024.